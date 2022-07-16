Short Interest in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Drops By 63.1%

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 659,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
HOFT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.20. 28,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,030. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.89.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
Featured Stories
