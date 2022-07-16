Short Interest in GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Decreases By 47.2%

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GUD Price Performance

Shares of GUDHF stock remained flat at 7.19 on Friday. GUD has a fifty-two week low of 7.19 and a fifty-two week high of 8.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

