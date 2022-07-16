Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Declines By 70.0%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

GLGI stock remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.44. Greystone Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.73%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

