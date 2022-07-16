Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Expands By 88.6%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 20.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 829,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

GAMC stock remained flat at $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,610. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

