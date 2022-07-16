Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Decreases By 85.0%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GTCH remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,607,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,085. GBT Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

