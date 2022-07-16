Short Interest in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Drops By 60.0%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 957,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Forian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Forian in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Forian by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter.

Forian Price Performance

Forian stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,165. Forian has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forian Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forian in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

