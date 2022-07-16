Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Drops By 54.6%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.1 days.

FURCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($60.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($44.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($48.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF remained flat at $16.76 during midday trading on Friday. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $55.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

