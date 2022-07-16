Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Expands By 272.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 272.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,513,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after buying an additional 232,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 383.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 193,877 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 409,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 156,920 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 659.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 117,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,042,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after buying an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ETW traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 445,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.