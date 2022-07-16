Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Drops By 40.4%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.01. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

