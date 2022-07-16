Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Increases By 285.2%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,217,800 shares, an increase of 285.2% from the June 15th total of 1,095,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.0 days.

E.On Trading Up 2.6 %

E.On stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226. E.On has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

