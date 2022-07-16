Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Increases By 285.2%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,217,800 shares, an increase of 285.2% from the June 15th total of 1,095,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.0 days.
E.On Trading Up 2.6 %
E.On stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226. E.On has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.
E.On Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.On (ENAKF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.