Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Decreases By 50.0%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

DSWL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 1,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

