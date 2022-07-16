Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Decreases By 57.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 270,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTTAY. AlphaValue lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($83.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of CTTAY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,365. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

