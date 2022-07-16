Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Drops By 44.8%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 681,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELTF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.33) to GBX 108 ($1.28) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Centamin Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.88. 72,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

