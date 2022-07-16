Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Declines By 41.0%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,041.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:CDHSF opened at $0.94 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

