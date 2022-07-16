Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Expands By 103.3%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,900 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the June 15th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

