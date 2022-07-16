Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Rises By 87.0%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CDRE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.33. 202,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,946,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,967,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $6,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

