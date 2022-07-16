Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Rises By 250.0%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Price Performance

BTEAF remained flat at $12.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. Bénéteau has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Bénéteau from €18.00 ($18.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.