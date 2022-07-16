Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Declines By 71.8%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BYCBF remained flat at $2,150.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,274.45. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $2,070.10 and a 52 week high of $2,600.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYCBF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Barry Callebaut in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank lowered Barry Callebaut to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

