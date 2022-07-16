Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Decreases By 64.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NGLOY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 264,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGLOY. HSBC started coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,812.50.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

