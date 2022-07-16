Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.32.

SHOP stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.16 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

