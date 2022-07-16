Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.10

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.10 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 166 ($1.97). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 60,538 shares trading hands.

Shoe Zone Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £81.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

Shoe Zone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

Shoe Zone Company Profile

In other news, insider Terry Boot bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £37,750 ($44,897.72).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

