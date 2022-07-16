SHIELD (XSH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. SHIELD has a market cap of $74,068.13 and $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,627.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.82 or 0.05807014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00249211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00673501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00508853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00071343 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

