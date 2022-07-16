Shield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $88,612.61 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $88,612.61 and $313.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00050818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

