Shield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $88,612.61 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $88,612.61 and $313.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00050818 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023708 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001869 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
