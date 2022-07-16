Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,628.43.

SHEL stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

