Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
In other Shattuck Labs news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 28,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,837.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,245.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,198. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $24.27.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
