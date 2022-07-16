Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 28,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,837.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,245.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 181,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 96,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,198. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.