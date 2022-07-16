ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock remained flat at 0.06 on Friday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of ShaMaran Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

