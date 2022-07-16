SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 256.4% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

SGLFF stock remained flat at $6.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.80) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

