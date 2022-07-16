ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $520.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $638.40.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $435.62 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.02, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.23 and a 200-day moving average of $517.26.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

