Service Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.
Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -6.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.
Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.29.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
