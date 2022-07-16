Service Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -6.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 626,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 147,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,851 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

