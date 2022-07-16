SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Update

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 54,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SeqLL Stock Down 1.2 %

SQL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,116. SeqLL has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

