Sentinel Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $15.77 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $31.20 million and approximately $15.77 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

