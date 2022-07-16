Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 42.0% in June

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Senstar Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %
SNT opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.
Senstar Technologies Company Profile
Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.
