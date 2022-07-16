Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 42.0% in June

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

SNT opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Senstar Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

