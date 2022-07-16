Senior (LON:SNR) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 183 ($2.18) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 137 ($1.63).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.78) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.90) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Senior Stock Performance

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.87. Senior has a one year low of GBX 112.18 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £535.18 million and a PE ratio of 2,126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

