Seele-N Market Cap Tops $8.29 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,653.84 or 0.99945454 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009300 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.
Seele-N Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
