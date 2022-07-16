Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.53.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

