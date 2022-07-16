Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get SEA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,777 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. SEA has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.