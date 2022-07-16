Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.60% of Scully Royalty worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

SRL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 10,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Scully Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Scully Royalty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

