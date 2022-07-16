Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,251 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.