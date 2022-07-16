Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,536 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

