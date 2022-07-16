Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 201.5% from the June 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. 309,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Schneider Electric S.E.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($175.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($180.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

(Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

