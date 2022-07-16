Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 5,250 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Roche were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

