Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ANSYS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

ANSS opened at $240.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.63. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

