Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 3,125 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

