Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 168 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $276.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.36 and its 200-day moving average is $308.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

