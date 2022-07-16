Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $23.41 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $23,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Aflac stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

