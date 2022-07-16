Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $15.19 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 167,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.