Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $11.56 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $352,599,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $114,903,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.