Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 903 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $262.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

