Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

