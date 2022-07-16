Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 323,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103,125 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $182.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

